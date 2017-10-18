Kenya vote chief says 'difficult' to have credible election

It is "difficult to guarantee a free, fair and credible election" in Kenya's fresh presidential vote just eight days away despite "full technical preparedness," the head of the election commission said Wednesday as another wave of uncertainty swept through East Africa's largest economy.



Wafula Chebukati spoke hours after a top Kenyan electoral official resigned and fled to the United States, saying the election on Oct. 26 cannot be free and fair.



Kenya's deputy president, William Ruto, told supporters that the election will continue "even with resignations".



The Supreme Court last month nullified the August election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner, citing irregularities, and ordered a fresh one.

