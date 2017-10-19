Trump disrespects family of slain sergeant

Trump, engulfed in controversy over the appropriate way for presidents to show compassion for slain soldiers, strongly disputed that account.Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four American military personnel killed two weeks ago whose families had not heard from Trump until Tuesday.



The Florida Democrat said she was in the car with the widow, Myeshia Johnson, on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body when Trump called.



What's different is that Trump, alone among them, has picked a political fight over who's done better to honor the war dead and their families.



Proof is plentiful that Barack Obama and George W. Bush – saddled with far more combat casualties than the roughly two dozen so far under Trump – took painstaking steps to write, call or meet bereaved military families.



"Lovely young man," Trump said, according to Aldene.

