Indian Hindu activists protest against a court-ordered ban on the sale of firecrackers to curtail air pollution in the Indian capital by setting off firecrackers during the protest in New Delhi on October 13, 2017. India's top court has ordered a temporary ban on the sale of firecrackers in New Delhi, ahead of the Diwali festival that leaves the city shrouded in toxic smog. The decision comes a little over a week before Diwali -- the Hindu festival of lights -- when Delhi fills with acrid smoke