Philippines says 'big possibility' Malaysian militant leader killed

Mahmud, who uses nom de guerre Abu Handzalah, is a close associate of Hapilon. Military officials said he had linked up Hapilon with Daesh and provided funding to bankroll the siege of Marawi.



Padilla said troops discovered that there may be more militant fighters remaining in a small battle area than earlier estimated.



Marawi, a mosque-studded center of Islamic faith in the predominantly Roman Catholic Philippines, has been devastated by the siege by the militants who waved Daesh-style black flags and hung them on buildings they had occupied in Marawi's business district and outlying areas, according to the military.

