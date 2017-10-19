Catalan leader faces looming deadline to end secession bid

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives to attend the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT) extraordinary national council meeting in Barcelona, Spain October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain threatens Catalan separatists as deadline looms
Catalonia’s independence would pose fundamental problem for EU
Spain top court officially rules Catalan referendum illegal
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Spain threatens Catalan separatists as deadline looms
Catalonia’s independence would pose fundamental problem for EU
Spain top court officially rules Catalan referendum illegal
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE