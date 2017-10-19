Trying to unblock Brexit impasse, May to make offer on EU citizens

British Prime Minister Theresa May, seeking to unblock stalled talks on Brexit, promised Thursday to make it as easy as possible for European Union citizens living in Britain to stay after it leaves the bloc.



Weakened by losing her Conservative Party's majority in a June election and failing to rally support at an ill-fated party conference, May had initially hoped she would regain her footing by persuading EU leaders at a two-day summit starting on Thursday to let Brexit talks move beyond matters of the divorce.



But EU leaders have ruled that out, saying London must agree to pay more as part of an exit settlement than May has said is acceptable.



Offering concessions, May will say that EU citizens settling in Britain will no longer need to have Comprehensive Sickness Insurance, as they currently require under EU rules.



EU negotiators have, however, so far been wary of British offers that London refuses to back up by giving people a right to turn to the EU court to enforce if British courts do not.

