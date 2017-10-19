Malta journalists take common stand after brutal murder

Malta's journalists rallied Thursday to insist they would not be intimidated by the brutal assassination that silenced the island nation's foremost investigative writer.



The statement urged the government to promote press freedom and stop tolerating incitement against the free media.



Carrying a red-spattered Maltese flag, the journalists marched to the Courts of Justice, where an application was filed calling for the investigation into Caruana Galizia's murder to ensure her sources are protected.



Malta's newspapers, broadcasters and online media, including the country's many politically partisan outlets, will all carry a common message about press freedom on Sunday.



Mark Wood, editor of The Sunday Times of Malta, said the industry needed to take up the baton from Caruana Galizia.



On Wednesday, Muscat told parliament that the government would put up a "substantial and unprecedented reward" for information leading to a conviction over Monday's assassination.

...