G7 to focus on foreign fighter fallout from rout of Daesh

The threat of fresh attacks on the West by foreign fighters fleeing the fallen Daesh (ISIS) stronghold of Raqqa is set to dominate a G7 meeting of interior ministers in Italy.



The two-day gathering, which kicks off Thursday on the Italian island of Ischia, comes just days after US-backed forces took full control of the extremists' de facto Syrian capital.



Most foreign fighters are believed to have fled over the past few months.



While border crossings have since tightened making it more difficult for fighters to return, security experts have warned of renewed possibilities of strikes as the pressure on Daesh intensifies.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, said a group of 130-150 foreign fighters, including Europeans, had turned themselves in before the end of the battle in Raqqa.



Other reports suggested a convoy of foreign fighters had been able to escape the city towards Daesh-held territory, a claim denied categorically by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) officials.

...