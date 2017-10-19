Washington 'trying to squeeze Russian gas out of Europe': Putin

President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Thursday of trying to squeeze Russia out of European energy markets, saying the latest round of U.S. sanctions was designed to force Europe to buy U.S. liquefied natural gas instead.



Speaking at a policy forum in southern Russia, Putin launched a withering critique of U.S. foreign policy stretching back to the 1990s, accusing Washington of repeatedly betraying Moscow's national interests and of flouting nuclear and chemical weapons treaties it had signed up to.



Much of the rest of Putin's speech was devoted to describing how he believed the United States had betrayed Russia in the 1990s by not reciprocating to what he called the unprecedented access Moscow gave it to Russia's secret nuclear facilities.



Putin revived accusations that the United States had tried to stir up separatism in southern Russia and complained about the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq and NATO's 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia.

