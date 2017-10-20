Spain to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy over threat of split

Spain's central government said Thursday it would suspend Catalonia's autonomy and impose direct rule after the region's leader threatened to go ahead with a formal declaration of independence if Madrid refused to hold talks.



The regional authorities have not made clear how and when a declaration of independence would take place and whether it would be endorsed by the regional assembly.



A senior government source said the exact measures would be agreed Saturday and probably voted through the upper house Senate on Oct. 30, giving the secessionists a few days of leeway to respond before Madrid takes control.



Madrid's options range from closing down the regional parliament and expelling lawmakers, to a softer and more targeted approach, the government source said.



Andrew Dowling, an expert in Catalan history at Cardiff University in Wales, said any declaration of independence in the Catalan parliament would be only symbolic without border and institutional controls.

