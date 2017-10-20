US: Laptops in checked bags pose fire, explosion risk

The U.S. government is urging the world airline community to ban large, personal electronic devices like laptops from checked luggage because of the potential for a catastrophic fire.



The Federal Aviation Administration said in a paper filed recently with a U.N. agency that its tests show that when a laptop's rechargeable lithium-ion battery overheats in close proximity to an aerosol spray can, it can cause an explosion capable of disabling an airliner's fire suppression system.



The FAA has conducted 10 tests involving a fully-charged laptop packed in a suitcase.



In one test, an 8-ounce aerosol can of dry shampoo -which is permitted in checked baggage -- was strapped to the laptop.



The test showed that because of the rapid progression of the fire, Halon gas fire suppressant systems used in airline cargo compartments would be unable to put out the fire before there was an explosion, the FAA said.

...