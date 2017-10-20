Tarantino admits he knew of Weinstein misconduct complaints

Quentin Tarantino has admitted knowing for decades about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, confessing in an interview published Thursday to feeling ashamed that he did not stop working with the mogul.



Weinstein, 65, is accused of decades of sexual abuse and harassment by around 40 actresses, including stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino, Tarantino's ex-girlfriend.



Tarantino said in the Times interview that he had heard about Weinstein's behavior long before investigations published in that paper and the New Yorker which prompted a flood of further allegations.



Sorvino, who dated the director in the mid-1990s, told him Weinstein had made unwanted advances while another actress made similar allegations years later that Tarantino also knew about, according to the Times.



The director said he was also aware that Weinstein had settled with the actress Rose McGowan.



Weinstein and Tarantino have worked closely for decades since the producer distributed "Reservoir Dogs," in 1992 .

