Catalonia finds no friends among EU leaders

European Union leaders sought to minimize Spain's crisis with Catalonia Thursday and avoid encouraging separatists across the bloc, describing Barcelona's secession bid as a domestic issue and declining a mediation role.



Leaders did not hold a discussion of Catalonia's bid to break away from Spain and judged they had nothing to gain by angering Madrid, diplomats said.



Spain's government is set to suspend Catalonia's autonomy and impose direct rule after the region's leader threatened to go ahead with a formal declaration of independence if Madrid refused to hold talks.



As Britain negotiates its exit from the EU, few leaders want to wade into another highly complex negotiation bringing new economic uncertainty and legal disruption.



Spain is one of five EU countries that has yet to recognise Kosovo's independence.

...