G7 tackles foreign fighters as EU helps shut 'terror' route

G7 interior ministers brainstormed Friday on how to tackle one of the biggest security threats facing the West, as the EU promised to help close a migration route labeled a potential back door for terrorists.



The group kicked off its first working session in a seafront hotel on the island of Ischia on how to deal with the potential return to Europe of foreign fighters fleeing a crumbling Daesh (ISIS).



Italy said Wednesday the group would also be working on how to go about "de-radicalizing" citizens returning from the Daesh frontline to prevent them becoming security risks in jails.

...