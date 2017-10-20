Ending Iran nuclear deal would worsen N.Korea situation: Kerry

U.S. President Donald Trump risks driving Iran towards nuclear proliferation and worsening a standoff with North Korea if Washington ends a nuclear deal with Tehran, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said late Thursday.



Kerry, who negotiated the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, was speaking a week after Trump refused to certify that Tehran was in compliance with it, amid growing tensions with Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



The nuclear deal places Iran under tough restraints, including inspections, round-the-clock surveillance and tracking every ounce of uranium produced, Kerry said.



Kerry, a former Senator who headed the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Swiss media that Trump's leaving the Iranian deal's fate to Congress was "very dangerous" and opened the door to "party politics".



If Iran violated the accord, U.N. sanctions would snap back into place, Kerry told the audience.

...