Pakistan militant group finds likely replacement after US drone strike kills leader

Senior militant commander Asad Afridi has emerged as the favorite to become the new leader of a deadly Pakistani Taliban faction, militant sources said Friday, days after a U.S. drone strike killed the group's chief.



Khorasini's killing follows a slight thawing in relations between Islamabad and Washington, seemingly sparked by the Pakistan army last week freeing a U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children after five years in captivity.



In a sign that relations between Washington and Kabul have a long way to go, the CIA chief on Thursday said the U.S.-Canadian couple had been held inside Pakistan for five years, contradicting Pakistan's claims that they were held in Afghanistan.



Afridi belongs to the Zakha Khel area of Pakistan's Khyber region of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) that border Afghanistan, but Khorasini, and most JuA fighters, belong to the Mohmand region in FATA.

...