Five things to know today

Environment Minister Tarek Khatib said Israel must compensate Lebanon for the oil spill caused in 2006 when Israeli forces bombed two oil tanks next to the Jiyyeh power station leaking 12,000 to 15,000 tons of oil into the Mediterranean.



Iraqi Kurdish forces have lost control of the oil-rich province of Kirkuk, as Iraqi government forces have rolled into the energy rich and strategically important region.



To read more on the top U.S. diplomat's visit to the region, click here.



Iran's military chief of staff has paid a visit to a frontline position near the Syrian city of Aleppo, as rebel forces continue to battle the government in the war-torn nation. During his visit, Gen. Mohammad Baqer warned Israel not to breach Syrian airspace and territory.

...