Doubts about smoking gun as Duterte lauds China role in rebel killing

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was eager to credit new ally Beijing in the death of militant leader Isnilon Hapilon, saying it was a Chinese rifle that fired the bullet that finished off Daesh's (ISIS) "emir" in Southeast Asia.



The smoking gun that took out the region's most feared insurgent on Monday was one of the 100 sniper rifles donated by China, Duterte said, although the ranger unit conducting the operation said the shot was fired from a heavier weapon mounted on an armored vehicle.



Asked which gun killed Hapilon, Col. Romeo Brawner, deputy commander of the Marawi task force, said he could not say for sure, as troops had used guns made by the United States, China and others countries.

