No trade talks but May wins gesture, warm words at EU summit

EU leaders shunned Theresa May's summit plea to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal Friday but sweetened the pill for the fragile British prime minister with warm words and a gesture toward future talks.



With talks on the divorce package deadlocked mainly over a refusal by May to detail how much she is willing to pay of the around 60 billion euros ($70 billion) that Brussels is demanding, she said again that a final figure would depend on what future relationship is negotiated -- and urged the EU to move ahead and open talks on a post-Brexit free trade pact.



After May left on Friday morning, the other 27 took less than two minutes to endorse a prepared statement that Britain had failed to make "sufficient progress" on offers to settle three key issues on a withdrawal treaty -- namely rights for EU citizens in Britain, the new Irish border and the "Brexit bill".

...