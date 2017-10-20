Rampant land development will worsen US wildfires: experts

As firefighters slowly gain ground on the deadliest wildfires in Californian history, experts predict the problem will get worse unless "rampant suburbanization" near wildland is banned.



Many scientists believe climate change played a part in sparking the big U.S. blazes that erupted this month, killing at least 41 people and gutting 5,700 homes and businesses.



According to the U.S. Forest Service, 60 percent of houses built between 1990 and 2000 are in wildfire-prone areas.



While climate change increases the risk of wildfires, human expansion into fire-prone areas exacerbates the problem, as most of the blazes are caused by people.



Simon's prescription is to discourage growth by providing fewer fire protection services and declare more areas as public land that cannot be developed.



Those ideas may fall on deaf ears in wildfire country, however.



So can humans live responsibly in areas where wildfires have always been a factor?



Simon, however, has little tolerance for further development in the fire zone.

...