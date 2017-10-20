EU leaders struggle to break through Brexit talks impasse

Leaders of Britain and the 27 other European Union members agreed Friday that much remains to be done in Brexit talks amid deep divisions about the terms of their breakup, particularly on how much London should pay in the divorce.



British Prime Minister Theresa May urged her EU counterparts to bring new momentum to the talks, even as an interim goal was missed to widen the talks from the more immediate divorce issues to future EU-U.K. relations and trade arrangements after Britain leaves on March 29, 2019 .



May has promised to pay into the EU budget until 2020, but has not committed her country to future financial obligations or specified what these would be.



May argues that the divorce terms and future relations are closely interlinked and cannot therefore be negotiated separately. She acknowledged Friday that much remains to be done on some of the divorce issues before the European Union sees "enough progress" to move on.

...