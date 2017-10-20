'Unacceptably high' number of Afghans flee military training in US: report

Afghan soldiers and police brought to the United States for training go "absent without leave" at far higher rates than those of any other country, potentially imperilling efforts to assist Afghan security forces, a U.S. watchdog said on Friday.



Of the 320 foreign military trainees who left while on courses in the United States from 2005 to 2017, 152 -- or more than 47 percent -- were Afghans, said a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).



Only 27 of the Afghans who left their training have been arrested or removed by U.S. police, SIGAR said, with most of the other 83 either unaccounted for or having fled the United States.

...