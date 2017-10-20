Pair of mosque attacks kill at least 50 in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber killed at least 30 people inside a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday night, a security official said, and a separate bombing killed at least another 20 at a mosque in the middle of the country.



Afghanistan's Shiite population has been heavily hit this year, with at least 84 people killed and 194 wounded in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies, according to a United Nations report released last week.



Among those were at least two attacks on mosques in Kabul in August and September.

...