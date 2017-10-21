Smell of death permeates Kabul mosque hit by suicide bomber

The smell of death permeated the Imam Zaman mosque in Kabul on Saturday hours after dozens of Shiite worshippers were slaughtered by a suicide bomber during evening prayers.



At least 39 people were killed and 45 others wounded in the assault claimed by Daesh (ISIS) -- one of two deadly mosque attacks on Friday -- capping one of the bloodiest weeks in Afghanistan in recent memory.



In recent weeks more than 400 civilians were given training and weapons to boost security at Shiite mosques in Kabul, which have been targeted by Daesh militants, but Ibrahim said women entering the Imam Zaman were not checked.



Including Friday's victims at the two mosque attacks, the death toll for the week stands at more than 180 .



Hundreds of sandals littered the entrance to the mosque, left behind by the worshippers killed and wounded in the latest deadly attack on a Shiite mosque by Daesh, who belong to the rival Sunni branch of Islam.



The force of the blast shattered all the windows of the mosque.

