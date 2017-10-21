China supports Myanmar 'safeguarding peace and stability'

China supports Myanmar in "safeguarding peace and stability" and won't join other nations in condemning what many consider a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims, an official with the ruling Chinese Communist Party said Saturday.



Beijing has longstanding close ties to the Myanmar military leaders who ran the country for decades, and Guo emphasized what he called friendly relations between China's communists and political parties in Myanmar, which lies on China's southern border.



Saturday's news conference offered a rare chance to question leaders of the International Department, used to manage relations with foreign political parties and related groups, along with its sister organization, the United Front Work Department that deals with non-communist, ethnic, religious and civil society groups within and outside China.

...