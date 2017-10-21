Choice of Mugabe as goodwill WHO envoy shocks, baffles

The appointment of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been denounced by human rights groups.



The meeting was attended by Mugabe, 93 . He is blamed in the West for destroying his country's economy and numerous human rights abuses during his 37 years leading the country as either president or prime minister.



Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based group UN Watch, issued a statement late on Friday criticizing the choice by WHO, a United Nations agency.

