Spain to grab Catalonia powers as crisis intensifies

Spain's government kicked off a crisis cabinet meeting on Saturday as it prepares to seize powers from Catalonia's separatist executive in an unprecedented move aimed at stopping the northeastern region's independence drive.



Autonomy is a hugely sensitive issue in semi-autonomous Catalonia, which saw its powers taken away under Spain's military dictatorship.



Speaking on Friday night at the Princess of Asturias Awards -- Spain's answer to the Nobels -- King Felipe described Catalonia as "an essential part of 21st century Spain".



Accounting for about a fifth of Spain's economic output, Catalonia is roughly evenly split over whether to break away from Spain, according to polls.



Supporters say the region does too much to prop up the rest of the national economy and would thrive if it went its own way, but opponents say Catalonia is stronger as part of Spain and that a split would spell economic and political disaster.



Nearly 1,200 companies that have shifted their registered domiciles to other parts of Spain since the referendum, hoping to minimise instability.

...