Charges, insults fly after Trump aide assails congresswoman

A Trump spokeswoman said it was "inappropriate" to question Kelly in light of his stature as a retired four-star general.



The administration also insisted it's long past time to end the political squabbling and insult trading over President Donald Trump's compassion for America's war dead, even as it lobbed fresh vilification at Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.



It all started when Wilson told reporters that Trump had insulted the family of Johnson, who was killed two weeks ago in Niger.



Sanders also used a dismissive Southwest rancher's term, calling Wilson, who often wears elaborate hats, "all hat and no cattle".



Wilson was in the car with the family of Johnson, who died in an Oct. 4 ambush that killed four American soldiers in Niger, when Trump called to express his condolences on Tuesday.



Kelly, whose son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, was outraged over what he saw as Wilson trying to score political points off a tragedy, according to two White House officials not authorized to discuss private conversations.



Sanders said it was "a personal decision" by Kelly to discuss the matter publicly.

