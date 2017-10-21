Car bomb kills 15 Afghan army personnel in Kabul

An Afghan elderly man prays near the grave of a victim of Friday night's suicide attack at the Shiite mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, hours before a car bomb killed 15 Afghan military personnel. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Suicide bomber kills six near Kabul Shiite mosque
Taliban suicide bomber kills 13 in Helmand: Afghan official
Suicide bomber, gunmen kill 12 in Kabul Shiite mosque attack
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Suicide bomber kills six near Kabul Shiite mosque
Taliban suicide bomber kills 13 in Helmand: Afghan official
Suicide bomber, gunmen kill 12 in Kabul Shiite mosque attack
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE