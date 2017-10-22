UN chief to visit C. Africa amid tense security situation

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to arrive in the Central African Republic Tuesday, as violence between Muslim and Christian militias has intensified in the past few months.



"This is a gesture of solidarity with the peacekeepers working in one of the most dangerous environments," Guterres said in an interview with AFP and Radio France Internationale (RFI).



His trip to one of the world's poorest countries will be his first as part of a peacekeeping mission since taking office on Jan. 1 -- but he regularly visited the country as former head of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.



Between 2013 and 2016, acting under a U.N. mandate, France intervened militarily to push out the Muslim Seleka rebels and the United Nations launched its MINUSCA peacekeeping mission in 2014 -- but the country remains plagued by violence.



Since the beginning of the year, 12 aid workers and 12 peacekeepers have also been killed -- six peacekeepers alone in Bangassou where Guterres is expected to make a stop.



The worsening violence has prompted some U.N. officials to raise alarm over "early warning signs of genocide" in CAR, as did former UN aid chief Stephen O'Brien in late August.

