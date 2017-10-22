Meth seizures shoot up in Myanmar's crisis-hit Rakhine

Myanmar police have seized more than $5 million worth of methamphetamine pills in the north of violence-racked Rakhine state this month, an officer said Sunday.



Millions of the caffeine-laced meth tablets were intercepted in Maungdaw district, the center of an army-led crackdown that has driven more than half a million Rohingya Muslims to flee across the border into Bangladesh in just two months.



As the region reels from the refugee crisis, a lucrative narcotics trade continues across the border into Bangladesh, where there is high demand for the addictive meth pills known by their Thai name "yaba" or "crazy medicine".



Earlier this month two Myanmar soldiers were caught with nearly two million yaba pills in Maungdaw.

