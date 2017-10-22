Fierce firefight as Philippines' toughest urban war down to last building

Philippine troops were locked in an intense urban firefight Sunday with the last remnants of a pro-Daesh (ISIS) alliance, as the army sought to declare an end to the country's biggest internal security crisis in years.



An estimated 30 people, including militants and some of their family members, were battling to hold a fortified, two-story building next to Marawi City's vast Lake Lanao, and appeared ready to fight to the death, according to the deputy commander of the operation.



Brawner said the authorities believed foreign operatives were among those still fighting and it was clear there was now a leadership vacuum.

