Five things to know today

US-allied force takes Syria's largest oil field from Daesh



The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured the country's largest oil field from Daesh (ISIS) in Deir al-Zor province. The Al-Omar field was captured by Daesh in 2014 and was estimated to produce around 9,000 barrels a day.



The Russian defense ministry said that the U.S.-led coalition flattened Daesh's (ISIS) unofficial capital of Raqqa, comparing it to the bombing of Dresden, Germany in 1945 .



Philippine troops fought against an estimated 30 pro-Daesh (ISIS) gunmen in the city of Marawi, as the four-month-long conflict nears its end.

