Tens of thousands advised to evacuate in Japan as typhoon threatens on election day

Tens of thousands of people across Japan were advised to evacuate, hundreds of flights were cancelled and train services were disrupted Sunday as a typhoon roared toward the coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds on a national election day.



Typhoon Lan, classified as an intense Category 4 storm by the Tropical Storm Risk monitoring site, was south of Japan and moving northeast at 40 kph on Sunday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.



The agency issued warnings for heavy rain and flooding on the Pacific side of Japan including the Tokyo metropolitan area, even though the typhoon is likely to be downgraded to Category 3 by Sunday night, with the activity of a seasonal rain front intensified by the storm.



One part of the country got over 600 mm of rain in 48 hours, twice the usual amount of rain for the whole month of October.

