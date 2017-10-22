Italians vote in autonomy referendums in shadow of Catalonia crisis

European Parliament chief Antonio Tajani said Europe should "fear" the spread of small nations as Spain struggled Sunday with the Catalonia crisis and the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto voted in referendums on greater autonomy.



Secessionist sentiment in the two wealthy regions is restricted to fringe groups with little following.



Tajani, who belongs to the centre right European People's Party, took care to distinguish between Catalonia's chaotic independence referendum, deemed illegal by the Spanish government, and Sunday's votes in Italy.



Lombardy sends 54 billion euros ($64 billion) more in taxes to Rome than it gets back in public spending.



Polls in the two regions opened at 7a.m. (0500 GMT) and close at 2100 GMT.

...