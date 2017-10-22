WHO poised to row-back on Mugabe appointment after outrage

The World Health Organization (WHO) was poised Sunday to sideline Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador after major Western donors and rights groups voiced outrage at the hastily-announced appointment.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe to the largely ceremonial post at a high-level WHO meeting on chronic diseases, attended by both men, in Uruguay on Wednesday.



Several former and current WHO staff said privately they were appalled at the "poor judgment" and "miscalculation" by Tedros, elected the first African head of WHO in May.



Britain said Mugabe's appointment as a goodwill ambassador for non-communicable diseases in Africa was "surprising and disappointing" and that it risked overshadowing the WHO's global work.

