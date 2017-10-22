Japan PM Abe's ruling bloc on track for big win in election: TV exit polls

Abe's conservative coalition was on track to win 311 seats in the 465-seat parliament, according to a projection published by private broadcaster TBS, putting the nationalist blue blood on course to become Japan's longest-serving leader.



The comfortable election win is likely to stiffen Abe's resolve to tackle North Korea's nuclear menace, as the key US regional ally seeks to exert maximum pressure on the regime in Pyongyang after it fired two missiles over Japan in the space of a month.



Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) benefitted from a weak and splintered opposition, with the two main parties facing him created only a matter of weeks ago.



A new center-left Constitutional Democratic Party fared slightly better than expected but was still far behind Abe.



Despite the sabre-rattling from North Korea, many voters said reviving the once-mighty Japanese economy was the top priority, with Abe's trademark "Abenomics" policy failing to trickle down to the general public.

