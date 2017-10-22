UK's divorce bill figure will come in final Brexit deal: trade minister

Britain can only come up with a figure for a financial settlement with the European Union when Brexit has been agreed, trade minister Liam Fox said Sunday, warning leaders not to believe London is bluffing over a no deal.



Fox, speaking on ITV television, said Britain would offer the other 27 EU members "further assurance" on its divorce before the next summit in December to unlock the talks to make way for a discussion of future trade ties.



May faces a delicate balancing act, not only in Brussels where she must respond to the EU's demands for more concrete pledges on the so-called divorce bill, but also at home, where some of her lawmakers want her to walk away from the talks.



Upping the pressure on her, Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the party would back Conservatives hoping to amend the EU withdrawal bill, which seeks to 'copy and paste' EU law into British legislation to ensure Britain has functioning laws and the same regulatory framework when it leaves.

