Thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday in Berlin, in protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany's debut in parliament next week.



The Islamophobic and anti-migrant AfD garnered 12.6 percent of the vote in the watershed general election in September and became the country's third biggest party.



The party proved appealing to voters angry with Chancellor Angela Merkel's border policy, which allowed more than one million asylum seekers into the country since 2015 .

