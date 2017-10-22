Indonesia demands answers after military chief denied US entry

Indonesia intends to send a diplomatic note to the U.S. secretary of state and summon Washington's deputy ambassador in Jakarta to explain why the head of its military was denied entry to the United States, Indonesian officials said Sunday.



The ministry's spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir earlier said Indonesia's embassy in Washington was to send a diplomatic note to the U.S. secretary of state demanding explanation for the incident.



The ministry will also summon the U.S. deputy ambassador in Jakarta on Monday to seek explanation, Nasir said, adding that the ambassador is presently not in Indonesia.



Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, generally enjoys good ties with the United States although in the past ties between the two countries' armed forces have been strained by alleged rights abuses involving Indonesia's military.

