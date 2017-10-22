Over 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh: UN

More than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since violence erupted in northern Rakhine in August, a UN report said Sunday.



Now the UN-led Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), which is directing the humanitarian effort, has said an estimated 603,000 refugees from Rakhine have crossed the border into Bangladesh since August 25 .



Rohingya refugees already in Bangladesh have received videos from families across the border showing thousands of displaced Muslims massing near crossing points, waiting for an opportunity to cross.



Around 10,000 refugees were left stranded in no man's land near Anjumanpara village for three days last week after being prevented from crossing into Bangladesh.



Another border guard told AFP an estimated 10-15,000 refugees were heading to Anjumanpara but had been pushed back.

...