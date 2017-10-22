Petrobras applies to swap environmental fines for services

Brazil's Petr?leo Brasileiro SA has applied to federal environmental agency Ibama to provide environmental protection services in exchange for wiping out all its fines for environmental offenses, the state-controlled oil company said late Saturday.



The move from Petrobras, as the company is known, comes after Brazilian President Michel Temer signed a decree allowing the conversion of such fines to environmental services, with discounts of up to 60 percent of the initially stated penalties.

...