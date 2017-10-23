Gabon students angry over sex-for-grades pressure

In Gabon, they're called "sexually transmitted grades" – when university teachers use the threat of giving low marks in order to coerce female students into providing sexual favors.



Student leader Franck Matoundou said that he had brought the problem of sexual predation to the educational authorities' attention.



Responding to AFP, university administrative staff point to the difficulty of clearly proving cases of sexual harassment by teachers.



Not a single teacher has been tried over sex-for-grades bribery, according to official sources including the state prosecutor.



Some academics also say the teaching staff are also exposed to sexual blackmail from students in exchange for good grades.



"Somebody offered to sleep with me to raise her average mark," a departmental head told AFP, asking not to be named.



Another teacher said he turned down a bribe of 150,000 CFA francs (about $270) from a student wanting to obtain a master's degree.

...