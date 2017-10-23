Abe to push Japan constitution reform

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc was headed for a big win in Sunday's election, bolstering his chance of becoming the nation's longest serving premier and re-energizing his push to revise the pacifist constitution.



A hefty win raises the likelihood that Abe, who took office in December 2012, will have a third three-year term as LDP leader next September and go on to become Japan's longest-serving premier.



Abe said he would not stick to a target he had floated of making the changes by 2020 .



Abe's snap poll gamble had seemed risky -- some early forecasts saw the LDP losing a significant chunk of seats – after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, often floated as a possible first Japanese female premier, launched her conservative Party of Hope.



Koike did not run for a lower house seat herself – she was in Paris for a climate change event Sunday -- and failed to say whom her party would back for prime minister.



Abe, 63, has already led the LDP and its partner, the Komeito, to four landslide wins since he took the helm of the party.

...