Mugabe removed as WHO goodwill envoy after outrage

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a goodwill ambassador, the World Health Organization said Sunday following outrage among Western donors and rights groups at the appointment. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe to the largely ceremonial post at a meeting on chronic diseases attended by both men in Uruguay Wednesday.



Several former and current WHO staff had said privately they were appalled at the "poor judgment" and "miscalculation" by Tedros, elected the first African head of WHO in May.



Mugabe, 93, is blamed in the West for destroying Zimbabwe's economy and numerous human rights abuses during his 37 years leading the country as either president or prime minister.

...