Trump tells Paris, Berlin to 'keep making money' with Tehran

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday he does not object to France and Germany continuing trade with Iran, despite his refusal to certify the Iran nuclear deal.



Tillerson had told the Wall Street Journal Friday the Trump administration does not intend to disrupt European commerce with Iran.



Tillerson meanwhile was seeking to curb Tehran's influence in talks with his country's Gulf allies, demanding that Iran pare down its involvement in Iraq as the fight against the Islamic State group draws to a close.

...