Typhoon leaves five dead after lashing Japan on election day

TOKYO A powerful typhoon left five dead, one missing and scores injured in Japan Monday, moving northward off the Pacific coast after millions struggled to the polls for a national election.



The typhoon had left the Japanese archipelago by about 9:00 am (0000 GMT) after making landfall in Shizuoka southwest of Tokyo six hours before, the weather agency said.



The storm, which had already dumped torrential rain over much of the country during the weekend, packed gusts up to 162 kilometres (100 miles) per hour, the meteorological agency said.



Some ferry services in western Japan were also cancelled as the weather agency warned of high waves, landslides and floods across the archipelago.

