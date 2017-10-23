UN, gov't officials meet to drum up funds for Rohingya

U.N. humanitarian officials, high-level government envoys and advocacy group leaders on Monday opened a one-day conference aimed at drumming up funds to help ethnic Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, as the influx from Myanmar has topped 600,000 since late August.



The Geneva meeting hosted by the European Union, the government of Kuwait and the United Nations' migration, refugee and humanitarian aid coordinating agencies aims to help meet a U.N. call for $434 million in funding through February.

...