Kaspersky Lab says it will submit software for independent review

Kaspersky Lab will ask independent parties to conduct security reviews of its widely used anti-virus software to help dispel allegations that the Russian government uses the products to conduct espionage, the Moscow-based company said on Monday.



Kaspersky said in a statement that it would submit the source code of its software and future product updates for review by "the broader information-security community and other stakeholders".



U.S. President Donald Trump's administration last month barred government agencies from using Kaspersky Lab anti-virus products, citing concerns that the company was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that use of its software could jeopardize national security.

