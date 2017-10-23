UN, AU appeal for peace ahead of tense Kenya vote

Kenya is embarking on one of the most perilous weeks in its political history, preparing for an election re-run that the main opposition group plans to boycott in a blow to a country once heralded as a beacon of regional stability.



The tension building ahead of the planned vote Thursday has alarmed world leaders.



Adding to the crisis atmosphere, two senior officials of Kenya's electoral commission had cast doubt on the whether a free and fair election can be held this week, saying the country is divided, the electoral commission is split, and Odinga, the major opposition candidate, refuses to stand in the poll.



Electoral commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigned, saying the commission cannot deliver a credible election.

